Provincial police in Kingsville are searching for two suspects following a robbery in Kingsville.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Sunday Feb. 23, two individuals armed with a handgun and an edged weapon entered a variety store on County Road 20.

Police say a quantity of cash and miscellaneous were stolen before the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: thin black male, average height, wearing black clothing (pants, jacket, gloves, balaclava), black sunglasses, white running shoes and an orange vest, carrying a black Food Basics bag

Suspect 2: thin black male, average height, wearing black jacket with hood over head, black sunglasses, white mask (possibly a bandana), red gloves, grey pants, dark coloured shoes with red laces, carrying what appeared to be a handgun

The investigation is ongoing and there is not believed to be a threat to public safety as police believe this to be an isolated incident.

There were no injuries.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.