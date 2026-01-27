West Region OPP say they responded to over 200 crashes Sunday into Monday.

The region was slammed by a winter storm that dumped upwards of 15 centimetres of snow in Windsor-Essex and 17 centimetres in London.

Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the common factor in the crashes was not weather but rather poor driving habits.

"While weather conditions can make driving more challenging, investigations continue to show the primary causes of these crashes are behaviour such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, and not adjusting to traffic flow," he said.

Sanchuk urged motorists to drive to conditions and not the posted speed limit.

"Our officers are working tirelessly to keep roads safe, but, collision prevention starts with you and the decisions made behind the wheel. Safe driving is shared responsibility and every driver plays a critical role in reducing risks on our roadways," Sanchuk said.

He said winter driving requires winter behaviour.

"Slow down and allow extra time for travel, increase your following distance, use headlights to improve visibility, drive to the conditions not the posted limit, stay focused and avoid unnecessary distractions, and ensure your vehicle is entirely cleared off of all ice and snow," he said.

Essex County OPP told AM800 News that they responded to roughly 21 collisions on Sunday, with none reported between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.