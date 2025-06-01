An oil spill on Highway 401 caused heavy delays on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that a single vehicle collision that took place just after 10:00 a.m. prompted a police response in the area, which uncovered a previously undiscovered and substantial amount of oil on the highway, where an unknown vehicle had previously spilled.

The highway was closed to westbound traffic between Bloomfield Road and Queens Line.

Police had issued an advisory that motorists avoid the area, one lane later opened as crews continued to clean the spill.

No injuries were reported.

-Reporting by CTV News' Bailey Shakyaver