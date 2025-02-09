A call from the Ontario Provincial Police to have a safe and responsible Super Bowl weekend.

As parties are very common for the football event, members of the OPP in West Region are reminding party hosts and party-goers to be responsible.

While Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sporting events for family and friends to gather to watch the big game, it can also become one of the most dangerous days on the roads due to impaired driving.

Police are reminding the public to designate a sober driver, take a cab, or plan to stay over to avoid driving while impaired.

Those hosting a party are ultimately responsible for anyone that is consuming alcohol or cannabis while at you home or business, and so police are reminding hosts to make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance.

The Super Bowl will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles play for the championship in New Orleans. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. on February 9.