The Ontario Provincial Police is reminding snowmobilers to ride safely.

Ahead of Ontario Snowmobile Safety Week, OPP and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) are reminding snowmobilers that making each ride risk-free gives them their best chance of safely making it through the season.

Over the past 10 years, 145 snowmobilers have lost their lives in OPP jurisdictions.

Excessive speeding and alcohol impairment were among the leading causes or contributing factors in the fatalities, as well as driver inattention and lack of helmet use.

According to the OPP, every year snowmobilers take unnecessary risks on frozen waterways. With close to 40 per cent of the 145 fatalities occurring on frozen lakes and rivers, accounting for the highest number of snowmobile deaths.

Riders are encouraged to get up to date on what they need to do to keep themselves, their passengers and other riders safe throughout the season.

Ontario Snowmobile Safety Week runs from February 10 to February 17.