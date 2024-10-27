With Halloween nearing, Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are providing some tips to ensure trick-or-treaters, parents, and drivers have a fun and safe evening.

Police are reminding trick-or-treaters to always walk on sidewalks if one is available, and use crosswalks to cross the street.

Children dressing up are encouraged to wear bright colours to make them more visible, and ensure that face masks do not obstruct their vision.

Those who are trick-or-treating are also encouraged to use a buddy system to help each other get home safely, and prevent walking alone.

Drivers should expect an increase in pedestrians and are reminded to be alert, and slow down for those walking on the street.

Police are reminding the public that if you see a suspected impaired driver to call 911 to report them.