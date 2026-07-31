OPP reminding drivers about exits and speed limits for Gordie Howe International Bridge

A vehicle exits to toll booth before crossing the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on the first day open to vehicles, Monday, July 27, 2026. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County are reminding drivers to be aware of new signage on Highway 401 while approaching the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

In a social media post, the OPP says if you don’t want to go on the bridge to exit the 401 at Ojibway Parkway.

Police say if you miss the exit, do not panic and do not make a U-turn or reverse down the highway.

The OPP says motorists should continue to the toll booths, and then Bridging North America officers will let you out at a gate before going on to the bridge.

The social media post also reminds drivers about speed limits.

According to the post, the speed limit drops from 100 km/h to 80 km/h at Exit 5 westbound Huron Church Road and then drops again to 50 km/h at the Ojibway exit before making the sweeping right turn to go onto the bridge.

Since Wednesday morning, police have laid five stunt driving charges and numerous speeding charges.