Ontario Provincial Police wants to ensure everyone is being safe this boating season.

With the unusually warm weather throughout the region, many boats have been on local water to kickstart the season.

The OPP are reminding the public of a few reminders while out on the water to ensure everyone is safe.

Police state there is zero tolerance for the consumption of drugs or alcohol while boating. They add that all safety equipment needs to be present and up-to-date, and that all life jackets, whether on a child or adult, need to fit properly and be in good condition.

Constable Steven Duguay says there a few tips that those boating need to keep in mind.

"It is early, the water is going to be cold so keep that in mind as well that if anybody happens to fall overboard and fall into the water, that water is cold and can cause some issues very quickly for your rescue. So, we want everyone to wear their life jackets, and be sober on the water."

He says it's important that life jackets are properly fitted, especially on children.

"A good test to do is put the life jacket on the child and pull up on the shoulder straps, and if it comes off then that's what's going to happen when the child falls overboard, or falls in the water. We want to make sure they're proper fitting, even for adults as well, that they're not worn, they're not sun faded over the years, that they're new and in good condition."



He says it's important for those driving the boat to have their Operators Card and know what they're doing.



"In our area we have bigger waterways - Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River, Lake Erie - we are out there in pleasure crafts among huge commercial vessels. So know what to do, know how to navigate, it's very important once you're out on our waterways."



Duguay says typically the patrol vessels aren't on the water until May, but due to many boaters going onto the water to watch the total solar eclipse, and the nicer weather, the vessels are ready to go.

He adds to not be surprised if police pull up to your boat, even this early in the season.