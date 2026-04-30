The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is helping to investigate what's been deemed a suspicious residential fire in Lakeshore.

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at approximately 2:37 a.m., Lakeshore OPP officers, along with members of the Lakeshore Fire Department, were dispatched to a residential structure fire on North Rear Road in Lakeshore.

The home was empty at the time, and there were no injuries reported.

The fire has been deemed suspicious.

Officers with the OPP Crime Unit are investigating along with investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the surrounding area to review any available security or surveillance footage for suspicious activity around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.