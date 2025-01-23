Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a theft in Lakeshore.

The Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit are asking for the public's help in an investigation into a theft of a vehicle and fraudulent transactions on a stolen credit card.

Sometime between January 2 at 10:30 p.m. and January 3 at 4 a.m., a white Acura sedan was taken from a driveway in the area of Amy Croft Drive and West Pike Creek Road in Lakeshore. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Police state that a suspect was seen on a security camera using a stolen credit card taken from the car. Investigators are attempting to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.