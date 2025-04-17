The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help following a shoplifting incident in the Town of Essex.

On April 5, at approximately 4:50 p.m., an individual entered a business on Maidstone Avenue in Essex and proceeded to steal over $750 in clothing.

The suspect is described as a thin white man, approximately 6-feet tall, with some facial hair.

He was seen wearing a plaid coat, dark pants, and a dark ball cap.

Investigators are attempting to identify the individual involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex County OPP or Crime Stoppers.