Provincial police in Essex County are on the hunt for a stolen bobcat.

According to police, officers started to investigate the theft of a white and orange 2024 Bobcat MT100 late Monday afternoon from a Rossi Drive address in Tecumseh.

Police say it's believed the bobcat was taken around 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 2.

The bobcat had a large yellow logo on both sides with the business name FN'J Rentals.

It also had a 36" bucket and a dozer blade attachment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.