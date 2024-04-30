OPP in Essex County are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

According to police, 37-year-old David was last seen on Wednesday, April 24 in the area of Highway 77 between Mersea Road & Country Road 14 in Leamington.



David is described as 5'8", 218 pounds, with a heavy build.



He's got light brown hair and blue eyes.



He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, yellow safety coat, black toque, and brown work boots.

Anyone who has information on David's whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.