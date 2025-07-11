Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in relation to a robbery investigation.

On Friday, July 11, at approximately 8:15 a.m., police state that two unknown individuals armed with a handgun attended a residence in the 200 block of Erie Street North in Leamington.

Police say the two suspects entered the home, confronted the lone occupant, and allegedly stole a quantity of cash, a laptop, and debit cards before fleeing the scene.

The first suspect is described as a muscular black man with a Jamaican accent. He was wearing black pants, brown work boots, an orange and yellow short sleeve high visibility work shirt, with a black and red baseball hat.

The second suspect is described as a tall, thin black man with a black beard, also with a Jamaican accent. Police say he was wearing black jeans, black running shoes, a yellow reflective high visibility strap vest, and a grey toque.

The suspects fled in a white sport utility cross over vehicle with black rims.

Police state there is no threat to public safety as investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.