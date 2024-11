Provincial police in Essex County are asking for the public's help in locating a 21-year-old.

Police say 'Henry' was last seen in Wheatley near Mersea Road 7 on Sunday, November 3 around 8:45 a.m.

Henry is described as 6'2", with a slim build, and dark-brown hair.

Police say Henry is possibly on a red CCM bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.