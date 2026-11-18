Handcuffs, car keys and a full mug of beer are shown in this police image representing impaired driving. (File photo/Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)

Three drivers are facing impaired driving-related charges following separate incidents in Tecumseh and Lakeshore this week.

Provincial police say officers responded to a traffic complaint on Walker Road in Tecumseh around 11:15 p.m. on November 16. A 59-year-old Harrow resident was charged with impaired operation.

On November 17, OPP conducted a traffic stop on County Road 22 in Lakeshore around 6:50 p.m. A 57-year-old Windsor resident was charged with impaired operation, operating with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit, dangerous operation, and several Highway Traffic Act offences.

Earlier that evening, officers responded to a collision on Manning Road in Lakeshore. A 58-year-old Windsor resident was charged with impaired operation, operating with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit, and dangerous operation.

In all three cases, the accused are scheduled to appear in a Windsor court at a later date. Police also imposed 90-day licence suspensions and vehicle impoundments under provincial legislation.

The OPP reminds residents to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver.