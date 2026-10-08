OPP lay multiple charges in Kingsville child exploitation probe

The rear of an Ontario Provincial Police patrol vehicle.

An arrest has been made in a child sexual exploitation investigation in Kingsville.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and officers with the Essex County Detachment executed search warrants at two locations in Kingsville on Thursday, October 1.

Investigators say several electronic devices were seized.

A 52-year-old from Kingsville was arrested and is facing six charges.

The charges include access any child sexual abuse and exploitation material, possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, make available child sexual abuse and exploitation material, make child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and two counts of arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years of age.