Provincial police have laid impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle crash in Lakeshore.

Police were called to County Road 2 around 10 p.m. Thursday.

A 39-year-old Lakeshore man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The driver's license is suspended for 90-days and their vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Windsor courtroom on July 22.