"Stay Focused."

That's the message from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County to motorists.

OPP have launched a "Stay Focused" campaign that runs from March 27 to April 3.

Officers will be conducting enhanced patrols targeting districted drivers over the next week.

Leamington OPP Community Engagement Officer Constable Stephanie Caron says inattentive driving is an issue in the West Region.

"We still have a large portion of drivers being inattentive, so we're going to really focus on that, and it is a serious issue in West Region," says Caron.

She says officers will be focusing on behaviours such as texting, phone use, and other forms of inattention while driving.

"Looking at handheld devices and entertainment devices as well as viewing display screens while driving—that's another focus as well," she says.

In the OPP West Region, police say fatal collisions caused by inattentive driving remain a serious issue.

In 2024, the OPP investigated 114 fatal collisions, resulting in 125 deaths; 45 of those deaths were linked to inattentive driving.

In 2025, inattentive driving caused 22 deaths, and year-to-date for 2026, there have been two fatalities caused by inattentive driving.