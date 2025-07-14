Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are issuing a safety reminder after responding to a number of marine incidents over the weekend.

OPP West Region Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says officers from various detachments were called to multiple incidents on OPP patrolled waterways.

He says boaters need to be prepared and to make sure their vessel is functioning and equipped.

Sanchuk says July and August are the peak months for boating.

"Boaters and paddlers are reminded that alcohol or drug impairment, operator inexperience and not wearing a life jacket are among the contributing factors in marine injuries and deaths and incidents investigated by OPP, falling overboard and capsized vessels remain the leading cause of death each year," says Sanchuk. "Life jackets should be wore by everyone in the boat and a properly fitted life jacket because if you do go overboard and you're rendered unconscious, that life jacket will keep your head above water and it's going to save your life."

He says safety needs to be a priority when you're out boating.

"For a safe and enjoyable boating season always be prepared, check the weather forecast and make sure your vessel is functioning and equipped," he says.

The OPP is urging boaters to familiarize themselves with the Safe Boating Guide.