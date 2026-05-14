OPP issue a fraud alert in Essex

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County are warning the public about a recent fraud in the Town of Essex.

Police say they received a report from a resident on May 1 after being contacted by someone pretending to be her bank teller.

According to police, the victim was told she had exceeded her log-in attempts for her online banking and she needed to provide personal information and change her password.

Police say this was a scam and say banks, along with legitimate agencies, will never call you and ask for personal information or to change your passwords.

Provincial police are urging residents to remain cautious of unsolicited calls about financial matters.

If you do get a call, hang up and call your financial institution directly and report any suspicious activity to police.