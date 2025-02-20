A theft incident in the Municipality of Leamington.

On Tuesday, February 18, Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received multiple calls for service for theft from vehicles occurring sometime overnight.

OPP state that the thefts occurred between 8 p.m. on Monday, February 17, and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The thefts occurred on Nicholas Street and Gary Street within the town.

Anyone with information on these incidents, or those who saw any suspicious activity, are asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Police are reminding the public to lock and remove valuables from their vehicles to deter any thefts.