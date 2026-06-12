OPP investigating theft in Essex

Provincial Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a theft suspect.

Essex County OPP say that on June 7, shortly after 9 p.m., an unknown male attended an apartment complex in the Town of Essex to meet for the sale of an item through a social media site.

The victim provided the item to the suspect, who in turn, fled the scene on foot without paying for the item.

The suspect is described as a white man, who was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have witnessed the exchange or has information related to the individual responsible is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Police are reminding the public to meet in designated “Internet Purchase Exchange Zones” in municipal parking lots or close to OPP Detachments when handling purchases.