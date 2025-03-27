The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in an investigation into a theft and fraudulent transactions.

OPP state that between March 7 at 6 p.m. and March 8 at approximately 5:15 a.m., a vehicle on Heritage Road in Kingsville was entered by unknown individuals and a number of items were stolen.

Bank cards were included in the stolen property, where they were then used at a business and online to make several purchases.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

OPP reminds residents to secure their valuables and park in well-lit areas, as well as to report any suspicious activity immediately.