Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious crash in Chatham-Kent.

On Thursday Nov. 13, around 9:30 a.m., Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Chatham-Kent Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 40 at Electric Line.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 25-year-old from Lakeshore, was charged with failing to yield to traffic on the highway.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.