A robbery in Leamington is under investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

On Sunday, Sept. 7, at approximately 2 p.m., a man walking near Fox Street and Russell Street in Leamington was allegedly robbed by suspects in a light blue coloured Volkswagen SUV.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2024 Volkswagen Taos Highline.

According to police, a male driver and a female passenger with a baby in the back seat pulled up beside the victim, offered him a new set of wireless earbuds, then asked him to get into the vehicle to pray in private.

The victim entered the front passenger seat and was asked by the suspect for gas money. OPP state the suspect then snatched the victims wallet and took $300 in cash.

A struggle took place and the victim was able to exit the car.

The male suspect is described as white, heavier set, 35 to 40 years old, with short white hair, and a tattoo on his right arm.

Investigators are looking to identify the man.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.