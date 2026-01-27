A robbery is under investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police Essex Crime Unit is investigating a robbery that occurred in Kingsville.

On Saturday, January 24, shortly after 10:30 p.m., two unknown individuals, allegedly armed with a handgun and an edged weapon, robbed a person stopped in his vehicle on Road 5, east of Graham Side Road.

The suspects arrived in a dark coloured pickup truck, and police say they stole the victim's cash and debit card.

They then fled the scene after setting the victims car on fire.

The first suspect is described as a darker skinned man, wearing black clothing, carrying an edged weapon. The second suspect is described as a darker skinned person, also wearing black clothing, carrying what appeared to be a black handgun.

No injuries were reported, however the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and states there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.