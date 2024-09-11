Police and the Municipality of Lakeshore are asking for the public's help following a mischief incident.

On Tuesday, September 10, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of mischief at an address on I.C. Roy Drive in Lakeshore.

According to OPP, the investigation revealed that sometime between Monday, September 9, at 4 p.m. and Tuesday, September 10, at 7 a.m., unknown suspects had spray painted offensive graffiti onto an exterior structure.

Police are asking anyone who live around the area of Oakwood Avenue and I.C. Roy Drive, to check their video surveillance footage for any suspicious activity or suspects that may have been captured.

Frank Jeney, Corporate Leader of Community Health and Safety with the Municipality, says they found the graffiti in two locations.

"In this particular situation it was on the ground on a sidewalk in one location, that was the River Ridge location. The other location was a different park down the street, Oakwood, that had it on the actual structures itself."



He says it's important to educate those who are doing the graffiti.



"So we try to educate those that are doing it on the proper ways to express themselves, and if it is something that is hateful, the proper ways to handle that, and possibly express themselves in a different way. It's really about education, especially for the youth that may be doing it."



He says the municipality is quick to clean it up and document it.



"We typically have park staff as soon as they see it, they'll document it by taking images, and they'll get those images to staff that'll work with the authorities to be able to try to match it with those that are doing this, and hopefully find them and have a talk."



Jeney is reminding residents and visitors to report graffiti that they encounter in local parks, public spaces, and facilities.

Lakeshore mayor, Tracey Bailey, has stated that there is no space for hate in Lakeshore, and she appreciates staff's quick response to remove the messages.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.