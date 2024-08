A 64-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Ruthven.

Ontario Provincial Police say it happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night on County Road 34 near County Road 45.



Police say the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Members from the Kingsville Detachment along with the West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team are investigating the single vehicle collision.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.