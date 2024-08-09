Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Leamington.

According to the OPP, officers with the Leamington Detachment along with Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a collision just before noon on Thursday, August 8 on Erie Street South at Mill Street.



Police say a pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle.



Investigators say the pedestrian, an 86-year-old woman was taken to hospital but died a short time later.



Members from the West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team are investigating and are asking anyone with relevant information to call police or Crime Stoppers.



The OPP says new information will be provided to the public once it becomes available.

