Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

Police say at approximately 10:22 a.m. on Friday members from the Lakeshore Detachment, along with Essex Windsor EMS, responded to a multi vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Gracey Side Road and Comber Side Road.



While officers were investigating the collision, which resulted in a traffic slowdown, less than 20 minutes there was a secondary collision involving two tractor trailers and a pickup truck.



As a result, police say the driver of a tractor trailer was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.



The driver of the second tractor trailer was uninjured and remained at the scene.



Police say the details about the deceased individual will be withheld until next-of-kin have been notified.



The westbound lanes of Highway 401 remain closed at Exit 56 (Country Road 42).



The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team is helping with the investigation.



Officers are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision to contact the Lakeshore OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

