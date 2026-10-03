OPP investigating fatal collision in Chatham

Highway 40 closed in both directions between Robin Line and Bush Line in Chatham-Kent on Friday.

Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision in Chatham-Kent.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, members of the Elgin County OPP, Chatham-Kent EMS, and Chatham-Kent Fire responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 40 at Electric Line in Chatham between a van and a sedan.

Police say the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

The identity of the deceased individual will not be released at this time out of respect for the family’s privacy.

The OPP and the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team continue to investigate.

Highway 40 is closed between Robin Line and Bush Line, and Electric Line/Oldfield Line is closed between Baldoon Road and Fraser Road temporarily to allow for investigation and for the safety of emergency responders.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam or surveillance footage that can help investigators are asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.