OPP investigating crash involving farm equipment in Chatham

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that involved farm equipment in Chatham-Kent.

Police state that on July 11, at approximately 10 p.m., OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash between a sedan and farm equipment on Communication Road between Fairview Line and Maynard Road.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the farm equipment was uninjured.

Chatham-Kent Fire and EMS attended the scene.

Police state that a 73-year-old from Blenheim has been charged with driving while under suspension and careless driving.

OPP continues to investigate.