Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break-in and a theft.

Police state that on Friday, March 7, just before 3:30 p.m., four people attended a residence on Daniela Crescent in Lakeshore.

The individuals arrived in a blue or dark grey SUV, possibly a Hyundai Sante Fe, and broke into the house before removing a number of items. They then fled in the SUV.

OPP state that the suspects are described as four slim males, who all wore surgical masks and dark baseball caps.

One suspect wore a light grey sweater and had a backpack, one wore an olive green coloured sweater and one wore a plaid shirt.

Members from the OPP Lakeshore detachment are actively investigating, and anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.