Plagued by an alarming rate of bike thefts, Essex County has introduced a new method to catch thieves in the act.

In June, OPP officers in the community street crime unit launched the ‘bait bike’ initiative, where a bicycle is left unlocked in an undisclosed location to attract thieves.

When an individual decides to take the bike for a spin, officers are standing by to make an arrest.

“They’re monitoring it, keeping an eye on it, and we also have frontline patrol officers on bicycles, full uniform, that are also within the area,” explained OPP Const. Steven Duguay.

“If it does get stolen, they’re quickly to jump in and arrest an individual.”

On July 31, OPP announced two individuals were caught allegedly stealing the bait bicycle.

A 31-year-old man and a 51-year-old man face charges including theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

The program began as a response to the highest rate of bicycle thefts in the OPP West Region, which spans from Essex County to Tobermory, to Wellington County.

In 2024, police received 39 reports from individuals whose bicycles had been stolen in Leamington.

Through the first four months of 2025, Duguay said 16 bicycles were reported stolen.

“A lot of the residents in Leamington rely on bicycles, and, whether it’s for work or for personal use, it’s their main mode of transportation,” Duguay said.

‘Heartbreaking’

For Eloiza Prindler, a Leamington resident, her bike serves as a source of joy in her life.

Prindler estimates she’s on her bike at least six times each week.

“I use my bike often and my sister doesn’t live far from me, so I’ll bike to her house, or I’ll pick up my nephew and we’ll bike together,” Prindler told CTV News.

However, about two weeks ago, Prindler opened her shed to learn that her and her husband’s bikes were stolen.

It’s believed the bikes cost an estimated $1,400 collectively.

“I went in there to grab something, and they were gone. It’s really heartbreaking. It’s really sad,” Prindler said.

After hearing about the OPP initiative, Prindler felt inclined to report the theft to police.

She wants to use her story to raise awareness for other bike owners to avoid similar cases from continuing across the region.

“Lock them up if you have them in the shed or put them in your basement, if you don’t have a shed,” Prindler advised, adding riders should take a picture of the bike’s serial number and consider surveillance cameras.

Expansion

OPP plan to continue deploying the bait bike in various locations for the rest of the summer.

When asked about expanding the bait bike initiative into other Essex County communities, Duguay said it’s always a possibility.

“If we get one or two arrests, that’s successful, that’s two victims that wouldn’t have their bike stolen, and then we’re holding people accountable for their actions as well,” he said.

CTV News reached out to the Windsor Police Service for comment on whether the program has been considered for the city, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian