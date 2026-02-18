Individuals, organizations or businesses are invited to take the plunge with Ontario Provincial Police in support of Special Olympics Ontario.

The inaugural Leamington Polar Plunge takes place 6 p.m. Friday Feb. 20 at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre, 249 Sherk Street.

All funds raised will support programming and events for 23,000 athletes across the province.

Const. Jim Chauvin said it's shaping up to be a great day.

"The nice thing about this plunge, it's the most southern plunge in the country so we're kind of advertising as that," he said.

"It looks like it's going to be quite mild on Friday and so if anybody wants to come out and support a great cause by all means there's various ways they can support us."

He said change rooms, bathrooms, an indoor pool, and refreshments will be offered.

"It's going to be constructed right outside where their indoor pool is located at the rec complex," said Chauvin.

"So once they take the plunge into our pool then they have the opportunity to go inside and warm up again."

Chauvin added they have a fundraising goal of $25,000.

"We're over half way there which is nice to see," he said.

"So hopefully we can really push these next two days and get that goal up a little more and then maybe surpass it by the time the plunge happens."

A $250 bursary is offered for any grade 12 student attending St. Clair college in Sept. 2026 who takes the plunge.

There are prizes for best costumes and top fundraising teams.

Registration begins at 4:30 p.m.