Criminal charges have been laid after a traffic stop in Kingsville.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer with the Essex County Detachment was on patrol along County Road 23 Thursday night and saw a vehicle travelling without proper lighting.

The officer stopped the vehicle and, while speaking with the driver, determined the driver had consumed alcohol.

According to the OPP, the officer also found a substance suspected to be cocaine.

The Essex County OPP Canine Unit attended the scene with General Service Dog Vinny and discovered additional suspected cocaine.

A 47-year-old from Windsor was taken to a local detachment for further testing and is charged with operation while impaired and possession of a schedule substance.

Police say the driver was released from custody and will appear in court later this month.

Investigators say the vehicle involved was towed and impounded for seven days, and the driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days.