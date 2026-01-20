Three people have been charged with impaired driving in separate incidents.

On Friday, January 16, shortly after 10 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated a traffic complaint on County Road 46 in Lakeshore.

As a result, a 43-year-old woman from Woodslee was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level above 80.

A few hours later, on Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m., OPP investigated a single vehicle collision on County Road 31 in Leamington.

A 21-year-old driver from Stoney Point was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level above 80, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, and failure to produce a permit.

On Monday morning shortly after 2 a.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop on Riverside Drive East in Tecumseh.

A 22-year-old driver from Windsor was arrested and charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, failure of refusal to comply with demand, and dangerous operation.

All individuals will appear in a Windsor court at the end of February to answer to the charges.

Their licenses have been suspended for 90 days, and vehicles impounded for seven days.