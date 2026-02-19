Ontario Provincial Police in Lakeshore have charged a youth following a threat investigation in Belle River.

On Wednesday, OPP officers responded to a report of threats.

As a result, a 13-year-old Lakeshore resident was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police say there were no public safety concerns associated with this incident, and there were no injuries.

In a statement to AM800 News, a spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board says, "We are aware of an incident that occurred between students outside of school hours. School administration is cooperating fully with police as they continue their investigation and, as always, will continue to do so as needed. The safety and well-being of all students and staff remains our highest priority. In the interest of maintaining the privacy of those involved, we will not be providing further comment."

The youth's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).