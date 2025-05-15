The Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help with a collision investigation.

The Chatham-Kent OPP Detachment are looking to the public for information following a fatal motorcycle collision in Chatham earlier this week.

On Monday, May 12, at approximately 3:30 p.m., OPP as well as EMS responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Communication Road near Fairview Line.

A man was located at the scene and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the OPP would like to speak to anyone who may have observed these vehicles prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.