Two drivers were arrested by Ontario Provincial Police for impaired driving within a two hour span.

On Wednesday, September 3, just after 10 p.m., members of the Kingsville and Leamington OPP detachments were dispatched to the report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 3 heading eastbound towards Leamington.

Police were able to locate the vehicle on Talbot Street East at County Road 31 in Leamington and a traffic stop was initiated.

As a result, a 29-year-old man from Leamington was charged with operation while impaired, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level over 80.

Then shortly after 11:30 p.m., a member of the Essex OPP detachment was on patrol along Highway 3 near County Road 8 in the Town of Essex. A vehicle was seen driving in an unsafe manner.

The officer stopped the car and after speaking with the driver it was determined that the driver had previously consumed alcohol. A roadside test was conducted and as a result, the driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 25-year-old man from Essex was charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level over 80, and unsafe movement on a lane or shoulder.

Both individuals were released from police custody with future court dates. Their driver's licenses have been suspended, and their vehicles have been impounded.