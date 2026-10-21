OPP arrests five drivers for impaired-related offences in eight hours

A 25-year-old Elliot Lake man has been charged with impaired and other offences following a crash involving a pickup truck on Milliken Mine Road near Elliot Lake. (OPP photo illustration)

In a span of eight hours, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County arrested five drivers for impaired-related offences.

According to police, the incidents happened on Tuesday, October 20, between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., in Windsor, Leamington, and Tecumseh.

Police say the vehicles were stopped for traffic violations, and the OPP also received two complaints.

One complaint was a traffic complaint, and the other was a suspicious person complaint.

The drivers facing charges are between the ages of 22 and 50 years old.

Charges laid include operation while impaired, dangerous operation, novice driver—presence of drugs, and driving motor vehicle with an open container.

One driver was also charged with driving with child passenger not properly secured and driving without a licence.