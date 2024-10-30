Provincial police in Lakeshore have arrested and charged a 23-year-old after recovering more than $300,000 worth of property.

According to police, officers with Lakeshore OPP were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle on Monday, October 28 and GPS tracked the vehicle to a property in the 1900-block of Lakeshore Road 211.

Police say they located the stolen vehicle and other vehicles on the property.

A search of the property with the assistance of the the OPP Community Street Crime Unit led to the seizure of 11 stolen vehicles, three motorcycles, two enclosed trailers, four utility trailers, Canadian cash and a loaded handgun.

Police say a 23-year-old from Windsor is facing 23 charges including possession property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession property obtained by crime over $5,000, careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

The individual was held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.