Officers with the OPP Essex County Detachment are working to handle a large influx of visitors to the area to see the solar eclipse on Monday.

Along with a highly visible police presence to assist with traffic related issues, there will be several road closures set in place to assist with the movement of traffic.

The following road closure will begin at 8 a.m. on April 8.

1. Seacliff Drive West at Forest Avenue

2. Seacliff Drive East at Erie Street South

3. Bruce Avenue at Cherry Lane

4. Cherry Lane at Robson Road

5. Donald Avenue at Robson Road

6. Bruce Avenue at Robson Road

There will also be restricted road access to Point Pelee Drive from Mersea Road D and Mersea Road E. Mersea Road C will also have restrictions at Mersea Road 19.

Access to the Pelee Island Ferry parking lot will be available to valid ticket holders only, however parking spaces are limited.

It is recommended to take LT-Go Transit to the Ferry docks and to give yourself plenty of time to board the ferry, more than the usual one-hour time frame.

LT-Go Transit will be operating along regularly scheduled routes.

The OPP along with the Municipality of Leamington are urging all vehicle drivers to follow the rules of the road and be patient as you may encounter heavier traffic than a typical day.

Operators need to be aware of no parking signage and tow away zones.

The eclipse is expected to start around 2 p.m. Monday April 8, with totality the full solar eclipse peaking between 3:12 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.