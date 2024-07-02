An alert has been issued due to a high number of opioid-related emergency department visits in Windsor-Essex—the fifth one since May.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System is reporting 17 opioid overdoses reported among emergency department visits between June 23 and June 29.

Of the 17 overdoses reported, 13 involved fentanyl.

Four other alerts have been issued since May 22, with 61 overdoses reported, 43 involving fentanyl.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS), including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.