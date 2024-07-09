Another opioid alert has been issued for the Windsor-Essex region.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued the alert on Tuesday due to a high number of opioid-related overdoses.

Between June 30 and July 6, the Opioid and Substance Use Notification System identified 22 opioid overdoses reported among Emergency Department visits.

WECHU states that of those 22 opioid overdoses reported, 17 of them involved fentanyl.

This is the sixth alert issued by the Health Unit since May 22.

The other five alerts in total have now seen 78 overdoses reported - 56 involved fentanyl.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS), including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.