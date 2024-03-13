An alert has been issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit due to a high number of opioid-related overdoses in the region.

The Health Unit states that 16 opioid overdose emergency department visits were identified in Windsor and Essex County, between March 3 and March 9, 13 of which involved fentanyl.

There were also 26 substance use-related EMS calls, 15 of which were for suspected opioid overdoses during the reporting period.

This alert was informed by data shared by Windsor Regional Hospital.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, and Essex Windsor-EMS continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.