The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit have issued an alert due to a high number of opioid-related overdoses in the region last week.

The Health Unit states that between April 7 and April 13 there were 15 opioid overdose emergency department visits in Windsor and Essex County, 14 of which involved fentanyl.

There were also 16 substance use-related EMS calls, 10 of which were for suspected opioid overdoses during that week.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, and Essex Windsor-EMS continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.

The last alert issued by the Health Unit was just over a month ago, where 16 opioid overdose emergency department visits were identified between March 3 and March 9.