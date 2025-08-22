A community alert has been issued after a high number of opioid-related emergency department visits in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's Opioid and Substance Use Notification System (OSUNS) is reporting an elevated number of opioid overdoses between Aug. 10 and 16.

In total, there were 10 opioid overdoses reported amongst emergency department visits, five involving fentanyl.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS), including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.