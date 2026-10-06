Opioid alert in effect after high number of opioid overdoses reported

Oxycodone is the generic name for a range of opoid pain killing tablets. ((BackyardProduction/iStock))

‘Toxic Drug Alert’ issued all across Northern B.C. after potent synthetic opioid detected

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) is reporting a high number of opioid overdoses over the last week.

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, WECOSS reported 30 overdoses reported at emergency departments. 17 of those involved fentanyl.

WECOSS is urging Windsor-Essex to share the alert out and keep the following safety tips in mind for anyone who uses opioids:

Never use alone

Try a very small amount first

If you use with a friend, do not use at the exact same time

Avoid mixing substances

Call 911 immediately if something doesn’t feel right

Have naloxone ready and know how to respond

Call the National Overdose Response Service 24/7 hotline at 1-888-688-6677 for confidential support while using

Signs of an overdose include not responding and can’t be woken up, breathing is slow or non-existent, snoring or gurgling sounds, blue fingernails or lips, cold, clammy skin, and small pupils.

If you come across someone who is overdosing, WECOSS says to:

Shout and shake their shoulders

Call 911 if they are unresponsive

Give naloxone if an opioid overdose is suspected

Perform rescue breathing and/or chest compressions

If it doesn’t improve after two to three minutes, repeat naloxone and chest compressions.

WECOSS also reminds that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act has legal protection for people who experience or witness an overdose and calls for help, so stay with the person.

Supports are available on WECOSS’ website.